COVID-19: When Will Children Under 15 Get Vaccinated? Centre Gives Update

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday, January 20, held a press conference and briefed on India's vaccination drive. According to the Health Ministry, the Centre will decide on vaccinating children below the age of 15 years based on scientific evidence.

Proving details on vaccinating children under 15 years of age, Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary said, "As scientific evidence evolves, we will be expanding the coverage of vaccination. We will take a decision on the basis of scientific data."

He informed that from 16 January 2021, the Centre has rolled out a COVID vaccination drive for the most vulnerable people based on scientific evidence.

"Young people in the age group of 15 to 18 years have actively participated in the vaccination drive. Nationwide, 52% of young people in this age group have been given the first dose. In Andhra Pradesh, 91% of youth took the first dose, 83% in Himachal Pradesh," the Health Ministry informed.

Centre on COVID-19 vaccination for children

Talking about vaccinating children, aged below 15 years, Dr VK Paul, Member (Health) Niti Aaayog stated, "COVID-19 vaccination for 12 years old is our goal. These decisions will only be taken after scientific information and scientific decision. We are working on it."

Meanwhile, DG, ICMR, Dr Balram Bhargava informed, "Vaccines have remained beneficial in India. Deaths have considerably reduced due to vaccinations. In this third surge of COVID-19, we are currently not witnessing severe illness and deaths due to high vaccination uptake."

It should be mentioned here that children and adolescents in the age group of 11-17 years if infected by the coronavirus are found to be experiencing high fever and shivering as common symptoms. Dr Dhiren Gupta, Paediatric Pulmonologist at Sir Gangaram Hospital in Delhi informed that children under the age of two years are also showing symptoms of high fever and chills and a few of them have needed hospitalisation.

COVID situation in India

According to Health Ministry data, as of January 20, India reported 3,17,532 new cases, 380 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active COVID cases stood at 19,24,051. The country has administered a total of 1,60,37,97,660 COVID vaccine doses under its nationwide vaccination drive.

Union Health Minister Manuskh Mandaviya took to Twitter and wrote, "Total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India cross the 160 crore mark".

Total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India cross the 160 crore mark



Total #COVID19 vaccine doses administered in India cross the 160 crore mark!



Keep following COVID appropriate behaviour even after getting vaccinated.

