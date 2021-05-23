COVID-19: WHO Sends Over 170 MT Of Essential Supplies To India Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia, on Sunday, May 23, informed that WHO has sent 170 MT of essential medical supplies to India, including oxygen concentrators, diagnostic kits, hospital beds, personal protective equipment, and additional medical facilities near existing hospitals. She stated, "WHO has supported India with 170 MT of essential medical supplies - Oxygen concentrators, testing kits, hospital beds, PPEs & auxiliary health facilities near existing hospitals. These supplies are expected to help in filling critical gaps."

WHO sends over 170 MT of supplies to India

Also, Singh informed that WHO provided over 340 MT of essential supplies to South-East Asian Region. She said, "WHO is committed to working and supporting India to respond to the current surge in cases. We need to make all possible efforts to strengthen pandemic response and save lives.

Since the start of this pandemic, WHO has been working side by side with the government in the region to respond to this public health emergency- assisting with surveillance, repurposing WHO staff, supporting COVID-19 vaccine rollout with training and guidelines, risk communication. Funding and assistance with supplies, such as, PPEs, laboratory equipment and monitoring public health and social measures. WHO will continue to support the region. We will make every effort to make sure that no country has to fight against this COVID alone."

WHO supports India

The World Health Organization (WHO) sent 100 oxygen concentrators to Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, May 19, for the care of COVID-19 patients, according to a state minister. Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang informed that the oxygen concentrators will be distributed throughout the state's districts. He added, "Different states in the country have received 4,000 oxygen concentrators from the WHO. They will be beneficial in providing treatment to patients. The government has been continuously making efforts to check the spread of coronavirus in the state." Also, WHO sent 100 Oxygen concentrators to Andhra Pradesh. Expressing its gratitude to the organisation, the state tweeted, "These will be used for emergency treatment in #COVID care centres."

(with inputs from PTI)

Picture credit: @ANI/Twitter