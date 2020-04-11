COVID-19: Why Should You Use Aarogya Setu App? Dr. K VijayRaghavan Answers

Speaking exclusively with Republic TV on Saturday, Dr. K VijayRaghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India explained two important approaches to tackle the spread of COVID-19. He said India can be one step ahead of the deadly virus by implementing 'defensive' as well as 'offensive' strategy.

Dr Raghavan said Defensive strategy involves maintaining social distance, inculcating sanitary habits, and following the lockdown to keep oneself from coming in contact with the disease. Second is the Offensive strategy which involves effective contact tracing and tracking persons who have come in contact with symptomatic patients.

This is when the Aarogya Setu application launched by the central government comes into the picture. Helping the citizens remain one step ahead of Coronavirus, the Aarogya Setu app assesses a person's risk to COVID-19 exposure. It uses the cell phone's built-in technologies, to inform the user when he or she is at risk of contraction.

Shutting rumours that the application is for surveillance purposes of the Government, Dr Raghavan said that all the information entered in the application is erased automatically within 30 days and therefore one should have privacy concerns. He reiterated that the application is for an emergency and not for surveillance.

