COVID-19: Will There Be A Fourth Wave In India Soon? Here's What A Top ICMR Official Says

India is witnessing a slight surge in COVID-19 cases once again, and there are several speculations over a possible fourth wave of the Coronavirus. However, Additional Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Samiran Panda, on Friday, informed that the situation could still not be called the fourth wave.

“It's wrong to say the 4th wave is coming, we need to examine district-level data. The high number of cases in a few districts can't be considered a uniform increase in cases across the country. Not every variant is a variant of concern," Panda told ANI.

On June 9, a health expert from Max Healthcare stated that even though there has been a surge of COVID-19 cases in India in the past few days, a fourth wave is unlikely unless a new variant emerges. It's important to note there has been an uptrend in the number of new infections reported in the past few days with India recording over 7,000 cases.

Over 7,000 COVID cases in India

India recorded 7,584 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, which is 300 cases higher than June 9, Thursday. The total number of active cases has risen from 32,498 to 36,267. The active cases in India account for 0.08% of the total caseload in the country, at the moment. The country's positivity percentage is 2.26% and the weekly positive rate has been estimated to be 1.50%. Around 3,35,050 COVID tests have been taken in the past day.

In the last 24 hours, 3,791 COVID patients have recovered, according to the Health Ministry. The total number of patients who recovered from COVID since the start of the pandemic now stands at 4,26,44,092. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.70%. The fresh death toll of 24 COVID patients has led to a total of 5,24,747 deaths due to COVID. On the other hand, over 194.76 crore vaccines have been administered under the national vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry is acutely monitoring the situation in the country, especially in states like Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, and Kerala. The ministry has also advised states to quicken up testing and follow the Centre’s five-fold strategy.

Image: Shutterstock, ANI, PTI