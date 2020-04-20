'Supporting Food For Over 20 Lakh Everyday,' Reveals Wipro Chief Rishad Premji Amid Covid

Ever since the Coronavirus outbreak, several industrialists have pledged monetary and logistical support to tackle the crisis. Similarly, Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji has pledged to mobilise his vast resources to contribute to the effort. Now, as per his account, this effort by the Wipro Foundation has led to the supply of food for over 20 lakh people amid the raging COVID-19 outbreak.

Wipro supplies food to over 20 lakh

In his tweet, Rishad Premji on Monday said that his organisation has supplied food to over 20 lakh people. In addition, he also commended the measures taken by other organisations assisting the relief work. Moreover, he also appealed people to help and contribute to the efforts as India battles the pandemic.

We are now supporting food for over 20 lakh people everyday. There are many organisations enabling this effort giving it everything they have. I salute them all. Please do all that you can to help as the need is still much much greater. @Wipro @azimpremjiuniv — Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) April 19, 2020

Meanwhile, there are other business tycoons who have pledged to support people amid lockdown. Earlier, Tata Group announced a massive payment of over Rs 500 crore towards the PM CARES fund as part of their overall commitment of Rs 1,500 crore.

"We appreciate the PM CARES fund initiative to address the unprecedented effects of COVID-19. As always, we remain fully committed and united in the support to the nation." a statement read.

Meanwhile, Anand Mahindra came to the rescue of banana farmers. He shared that the canteens at the different Mahindra & Mahindra factories have started using banana leaves as plates to help the struggling banana farmers sell their produce. Earlier, Mahindra also offered to help the authorities by making ventilators at the different manufacturing facilities of Mahindra Group. Keeping in mind the scarcity of hospitals, he also suggested that Mahindra holiday resorts can be transformed into temporary health care facilities. The Chairman of M&M also promised to contribute 100 percent of his salary and urged other manufacturing giants to set aside contributions for those who are the most affected.

