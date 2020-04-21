'If People Stay Indoors & We Win This Battle, Then We Can See Our Family': Odisha Police

Braving all odds and staying away from their family members, the frontline warriors of the COVID-19 battle are giving their best in the fight against the deadly pandemic of Coronavirus. Besides the doctors and the medical fraternity, the Police force is the one which is putting all its might to ensure the law and order situation and spreading awareness about taking precautions against the pandemic. Police personnel deployed in Odisha are working tirelessly for as long as 18 hours a day and staying away from their families and friends to break the chain of the virus spread in the State.

READ | COVID-19: Police Disperses Over 500 People Heading For Funeral In Malegaon Amid Lockdown

WATCH | Mumbai Police Conducts Flag March In Dharavi To Instill Confidence In Residents

The Inspector Incharge of Women Police Station Bhubaneswar, Banita Moharana has a 2-year-old daughter, whom she last met before the announcement of the lockdown. She interacts with her daughter via video conferencing as her family lives at Nayagarh which is 100 km away from Bhubaneswar. She said she misses her family but nation is above all she added.

"We have to urge people to stay home. We are spreading awareness in the society about COVID-19 lockdown rules. Our personal lives have been affected due to the present situation as we are staying away from our family. If people will live indoors and we win this battle then we could see our family," she told ANI.

"We are taking all precautions. We are proud of the fact that we are serving the nation at this hour. Because of us, children of our country are secured," she added.

READ | Maha Lynching: Woman Cop Takes Charge At Kasa Police Station

READ | Palghar Mob Lynching: Fadnavis Slams Police Inaction, Questions Seriousness Of Maha CM

'Biological War'

Emphasizing on lockdown protocol, social distancing norm and need to take all precautionary measures, she said: "It is like a biological war, where we are not familiar with the enemy. It is better to be prepared for every challenge and take all precautionary measures. It is important for everyone to stay home. Our families are worried about us as we are exposed to infection but it is a part of our duty. We have received a chance to serve the nation. This is a proud moment for us and the nation always comes first for us."

Meanwhile, Traffic personnel Mohammad Fuzlimukim said, "We take all precautions after entering our houses. Now, we change our clothes before entering the house. We sanitise our hands and then take a bath. We maintain social distance with our family members. It is hard to avoid them," he said.