COVID-19: Yogi Govt Imposes Two-days Weekly Curfew In Uttar Pradesh's Districts

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a two-day weekly curfew in all 75 districts of the state from tonight (June 5). In a bid to make the curfew effective the authorities have been ordered to get in action mode from 6 pm and instructed to avoid gatherings.

Two-day weekly curfew

"A two-day weekly curfew should be implemented in all 75 districts of the state in the same manner. To make the curfew effective, the police and local administrations should become in action from 6 pm onwards. Make use of the public address system and do not let gatherings take place," said Adityanath.

COVID appropriate behaviour should be followed: CM Yogi

CM Yogi also said reports from several districts are indicating that people are not following COVID appropriate behaviour such as-- not wearing masks, not maintaining social distancing norms and unnecessary crowding the market areas, which is not good for anyone.

"The cooperation of every citizen is important to win the fight against the COVID pandemic. Also, the police need to ramp up their efforts and make people aware of the situation," CM Yogi added.

The Chief Minister also gave a slew of instructions to the team constituted for and dedicated to the COVID management in the state. He also hoped that taking the recovery trend into account, four to five more districts will come into the category of below 600 active cases.

"In view of the declining COVID infection rate, 64 districts that consist of less than 600 active cases have been exempted from the Corona curfew. According to the latest situation, the total number of active cases in Bulandshahr and Bareilly districts has also plummeted below 600. After the end of the two-day statewide weekly curfew, both these districts will also be exempted from the five days a week (7 am to 7 pm) curfew from the coming Monday. All other related rules, including weekly and night curfew, will be applicable in these districts," he added.

COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reported 2,669 new COVID-19 cases with 3,646 recoveries and 136 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 22,877 with 16,52,417 total recoveries and 21,031 deaths.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PIXABAY/PTI)