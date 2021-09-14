COVID-19: ‘ZyCoV-D Vaccine’s Price To Be Announced Soon,’ Says Niti Aayog’s Dr VK Paul

Shortly after ANI reported that the COVID-19 vaccine of Zydus Cadila is likely to be out in early October, Niti Aayog Health Member Dr VK Paul on Tuesday informed that the discussion on ZyCoV-D's pricing is ongoing. While stating that a decision will be taken soon, Dr VK Paul said, "We are looking to include this vaccine in the national vaccination program."

Niti Aayog's Dr VK Paul on Zydus Cadila's COVID vaccine

Remarking that the main attention at this moment should be to vaccinate all adults, Dr Paul said that throughout the world, opening up of vaccination for children is less. He said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) doesn't recommend general vaccination for children even today. "There is no need to panic, we are in step with the developments," Dr Paul added.

Zydus Cadila's 3-dose COVID vaccine ZyCovD to be launched in early October: Reports

Earlier on September 11, ANI had reported that its sources had said that the ZyCoV-D Coronavirus vaccine is likely to be out in early October. This latest development had come after Zydus Cadila had received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the DGCI for its Coronavirus vaccine. Being the world's first DNA-based vaccine for humans, including adults and children above 12 years of age, this COVID vaccine will be given in 3 doses.

Dr Sharvil Patel, the Managing Director of Zydus Group had said, "This three-dose vaccine will be administered on day zero, day 28th and 56th day. He also revealed that the drugmaker was targeting around 30-45 lakh doses within the next 45 days and a minimum of one crore doses by October."

India's Vaccination drive

Currently, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Russia's Sputnik V are being administered to adults in India. India has so far administered more than 73.73 crore vaccine doses. Till 7 pm on Saturday, over 64 lakh people were vaccinated. Of the total doses, 56,05,01,430 are first doses while 17,68,65,883 are second doses.

According to the last update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India reported 33,376 cases, a 4.5% decline from Friday. During the same period, 308 deaths were reported while active cases stand at 3,91,516.

(Image: ANI, Twitter-@ZydusUniverse)