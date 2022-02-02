COVID-19: Zydus Cadila Starts Supply Of Needle-free Vaccine ZyCoV-D To Centre

As India continues to achieve milestones in vaccinating its citizens against COVID-19, Zydus Cadila, a pharmaceutical company, stated on Wednesday that it has begun supplying the central government with its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D. The company said in a statement that it has started supplying as per the order placed by the government. The ZyCoV-D is a three-dose intradermal vaccine and the company also intends to make the vaccine available in the private market, as per the statement. "The vaccine will be priced at Rs 265 per dose and the applicator being offered at Rs 93 per dose, excluding GST," Zydus Cadila stated, as per PTI.

In order to produce ZyCoV-D in mutually agreeable doses, the Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical company has also signed a definitive deal with Shilpa Medicare Ltd. - a contract manufacturing company. Besides, Zydus Cadila has also reached an agreement with Enzychem Lifesciences of the Republic of Korea for the Plasmid DNA Vaccine manufacturing licence and technology transfer. It is to be noted here that ZyCoV-D is a Plasmid DNA vaccine that manufactures the SARS-CoV-2 virus's spike protein.

Vaccine to be delivered using needle-free applicator

The vaccine triggers an immunological response mediated by the human immune system's cellular and humoral arms, which are critical for disease protection and viral clearance, Zydus Cadila noted. Earlier in November last year, the drug firm stated that it received an order to supply one crore doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the Indian government. Instead of using typical syringes, the vaccine will be delivered using a needle-free applicator - known as "PharmaJet," it added.

ZyCoV-D: World's first DNA plasmid vaccine for human use

The PharmJet is a needle-free applicator that ensures painless intradermal vaccine delivery while simultaneously lowering the risk of serious side effects, the company stated. It should be mentioned here that ZyCoV-D is the world's first DNA plasmid vaccine for human use developed indigenously by the firm against the Coronavirus. For at least three months, the vaccine has shown good durability at temperatures around 25 degrees. The vaccine's thermostability will make it easier to carry and store without worrying about temperature variations, the drug company claimed.

(With inputs from PTI)

Image: PTI/Twitter/@IndianEmbassyTR