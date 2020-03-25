WATCH: Here's A Drive-through In South Mumbai On Day-1 Of India's Corona Lockdown

On the first day of the 21-day long nationwide lockdown, Republic TV's Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy on Wednesday in a drive-through in south Mumbai revealed the situation on the ground and how people are abiding by the guidelines of the lockdown.

In the video, one can see people walking on the roads wearing masks as a precautionary measure as they hed out of their homes to buy milk and other essential groceries. One thing that can be noted is that in some stores people are gathered in large numbers violating the social distancing norm which serves the whole purpose of the lockdown.

In certain areas, people are just sitting idle on the roads and few are even walking their pets. The roads are very much clear as not many cars or traffic is seen amid the lockdown. Even sanitation workers were seen on the roads cleaning and doing their duties.

India under lockdown

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not. Currently, India's positive cases stand at over 562, with eleven deaths.

"From midnight 12, across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. There will be complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, village will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

ICMR warns of community transmission

On Monday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) published a study warning about community transmission of the pandemic in the coming few weeks. The study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research, states that by quarantining of individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 can delay the introduction of the virus into the community by three days to three weeks - which in turn reduces cumulative cases by 62% and the peak number of cases by 89%, in an optimistic scenario. In a pessimistic scenario, assuming that the asymptomatic cases are as infectious as the symptomatic ones, the study suggests that the projected impact falls at 2%.

