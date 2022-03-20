Covid: 2 new cases in Ladakh

Leh, Mar 20 (PTI) Ladakh reported two fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed the infection tally to 28,202, officials said on Sunday.

Nine patients recovered from the disease, taking the overall recoveries to 27,934, they said.

The number of active cases stands at 40 - 38 in Leh district and two in Kargil district, officials said.

No Covid-related death was reported in the Union Territory, which has so far recorded 228 fatalities linked to the pandemic since its outbreak.

Of the total fatalities, Leh accounted for the highest 168 deaths followed by 60 in Kargil, they said.

The two new cases were recorded in Leh, they added. PTI TAS TAS TDS TDS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)