Covid: 23 New Cases In Ladakh

Ladakh recorded 23 fresh Covid cases that took the infection tally to 28,983, officials said on Sunday.

Ladakh has so far recorded 228 Covid-related fatalities since its outbreak, of which Leh accounts for the highest 168 deaths followed by 60 in Kargil, they said.

A total of 3,294 people, including 2,430 air travellers, were screened for COVID-19 in the twin districts on Saturday, and 23 of them – 21 in Leh and two in Kargil – tested positive, officials said.

The total number of active cases in Ladakh stands at 110 -- 97 in Leh and 13 in Kargil, they said.

Ten patients were discharged in Leh after recovering from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 28,645, officials said.

