Covid: 26 new cases in Ladakh

Leh, Feb 24 (PTI) Ladakh reported 26 fresh Covid cases that took the infection tally to 27,928, officials said on Thursday.

The number of active cases stands at 284 - 251 in Leh and 33 in Kargil, they said.

The Union Territory has recorded 228 Covid-related deaths -- 168 in Leh and 60 in Kargil, they said, adding no death was reported on Wednesday.

As many as 47 patients -- 39 in Leh and eight in Kargil -- were cured and discharged from hospitals, taking the overall recoveries to 27,416, they said. Of the new cases, 22 were from Leh district and four from Kargil, officials said.

A total of 746 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, they added.

