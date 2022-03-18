Covid: 3 new cases in Ladakh

Leh, Mar 18 (PTI) Ladakh reported three new Covid cases on Friday that took the infection tally to 28,195, officials said.

The number of active cases stands at 54 -- 52 in Leh and two in Kargil, they said.

According to officials, there was no Covid-related death in the Union Territory on Thursday, which has so far recorded 228 fatalities linked to the pandemic since its outbreak.

Of the total fatalities, Leh accounts for the highest 168 deaths followed by 60 in Kargil, they said.

The three fresh cases were recorded in Leh.

Sixteen people recovered from the disease, taking the overall recoveries to 27,913, they added. PTI TAS TAS TDS TDS

