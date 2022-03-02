Covid: 36 new cases in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar, Mar 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 36 new Covid cases on Wednesday that took the infection tally to 4,53,088, officials said.

No Covid-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, they said, adding that the death toll stands at 4,748.

Of the fresh cases, 18 were from the Jammu division and the rest from Kashmir division, officials said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest 13 cases followed by 11 in Jammu district.

There are 527 active cases while the overall recoveries has reached 4,47,813, officials said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory. No fresh case was reported since last evening, officials added. PTI MIJ TDS TDS

