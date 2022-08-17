Last Updated:

Covid: 418 New Cases In J&K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 418 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday that took the infection tally to 4,74,690, officials said.

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: PTI


Jammu and Kashmir recorded 418 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday that took the infection tally to 4,74,690, officials said.

Of the new cases, 90 were reported from Jammu division and 328 from the Kashmir valley, they said.

The death toll stands at 4,779 as no fresh fatality was reported, officials said.

There are 3,466 active cases while the overall recoveries has reached 4,66,445, they said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), they added.

READ | Coronavirus in India: 9,062 fresh COVID-19 cases in India
READ | Shefali Shah tests COVID positive, actor currently under 'home quarantine'
READ | Delhi Covid Update: Amid spike in Covid cases, Delhi sees nearly two-fold rise in hospitalisations in fortnight
READ | DGCA asks airlines to strictly enforce COVID-19 protocol amid rise in cases

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT