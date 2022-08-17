Covid: 418 New Cases In J&K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 418 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday that took the infection tally to 4,74,690, officials said.

Of the new cases, 90 were reported from Jammu division and 328 from the Kashmir valley, they said.

The death toll stands at 4,779 as no fresh fatality was reported, officials said.

There are 3,466 active cases while the overall recoveries has reached 4,66,445, they said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), they added.