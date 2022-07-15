Covid: 438 New Cases, Two More Deaths In Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh on Friday recorded 438 fresh Covid cases that pushed the infection tally to 2,89,353, while two more fatalities took the death toll to 4,128, officials said.

The new cases came out of 3,660 samples that were tested, they said. Two men, aged 24 and 55 years, died due to the infection in the state's Chamba district, officials said.

The state recorded as many as 2,448 new cases since last Thursday. There are 2,043 active cases in Himachal Pradesh, up from 1,810 on Thursday, officials said.

As many as 203 more people recuperated from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 2,83,163, they said.

