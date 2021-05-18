COVID: 500-guest Plan For Pinarayi Vijayan's Swearing-in As Kerala CM Faces SC Challenge

With the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Cabinet set for its swearing-in ceremony on May 20, a plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the LDF government's physical function amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed with the top court has alleged that the function can result in putting the health of people in 'jeopardy'. Citing the triple lockdown enforced in the state to curb the COVID-19 spread, the petition seeks to call off the physical swearing-in ceremony or limit the attendance as nearly 500 persons are expected to be present in Thiruvananthapuram for the occasion.

Labelling the move of conducting a public swearing-in ceremony as a 'reckless act', the petitioner has said that the Government of Kerala is violating the very same law that it 'forcibly' enforces on the public. To facilitate the swearing-in ceremony at the Thiruvananthapuram Central Stadium, the state government on May 20 passed an order allowing 500 persons to attend the function provided they produce a negative RTPCR result of a certificate of having taken two doses of COVID vaccination.

'Super spreader public event'

"The Government of Kerala which on one end is enforcing lockdowns and forcing the common public to confine themselves to the four walls of their homes, giving up their livelihood and other pleasures, is, on the other hand, spending huge amounts from the State Exchequer, for organizing a super spreader public event to show its strength and celebrate its victory in the recently held election ( which was also one of the reason for the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the State," the petition by KM Shajahan reads.

Claiming that COVID restrictions were violated during the funeral of Dr, Philipose Mar Chrysostom and Smt. KR Gowri Amma, the petitioner has sought directions to all states for framing a uniform Standard Operating Procedure banning any kind of public gathering with more than 50 people under any circumstances for a minimum period of 1 month.

KK Shailaja dropped from Cabinet

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja will not be a part of Pinarayi Vijayan's Cabinet as he commences his second term as the CM. This comes as a surprise as she has been internationally credited for leading the state's successful response against COVID-19. In fact, all other sitting Ministers have been dropped as well. Shailaja will now function as the party whip in the Legislative Assembly.

Kerala Assembly poll results

The polling for the 2021 state Assembly polls was held on April 6 with an impressive voter turnout of 74.06 per cent. After a hard-fought election campaign, LDF created history by becoming the first incumbent government in Kerala in nearly four decades to get re-elected. The tally of UDF, buoyed by its performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls where it won 19 out of 20 seats in the state, was reduced to 41 seats. In contrast, LDF bagged 99 out of 140 seats, 8 more than the 2016 election. UDF's vote share of 39.47% could not pose a challenge to the ruling alliance, which garnered 45.43%.