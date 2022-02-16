Covid: 58 New Cases In Ladakh

Ladakh reported 58 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 27,594, officials said on Wednesday.

The number of active cases stands at 523, including 404 in Leh and 119 cases in Kargil, they said.

The Union Territory has recorded 227 Covid-related deaths -- 168 in Leh and 59 in Kargil, they said. No death was reported on Tuesday, officials said.

As many as 57 patients, 34 in Leh and 23 in Kargil, were cured and discharged from hospitals, taking the overall recoveries to 26,844, they said. Of the 58 new cases, 43 were from Leh and 15 from Kargil, officials said, adding that a total of 1,193 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative.

