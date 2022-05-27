Covid: 7 new cases in J&K

Srinagar, May 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported seven new Covid cases on Friday that took the infection tally to 4,54,227, officials said.

Of the new cases, five were from Jammu district, while one each was registered in Srinagar and Udhampur districts, they said.

There are 63 active cases while the overall recoveries have reached 4,49,412, officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,752. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, they said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), officials added. PTI MIJ 3/28/2022 TDS TDS

