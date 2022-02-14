Covid: 77 fresh cases in Ladakh

Leh, Feb 14 (PTI) Ladakh reported 77 new Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 27,477, officials said on Monday.

The total number of active cases in Ladakh stands at 537, including 403 in Leh and 134 in Kargil district, they said.

The Union Territory has recorded 226 Covid-related deaths -- 167 in Leh and 59 in Kargil, they said.

No death was reported from Ladakh on Sunday, they said.

As many as 110 patients -- 90 in Leh and 20 in Kargil -- were cured and discharged from hospitals, taking the overall recoveries to 26,714, they said. Of the 77 fresh cases, 60 were from Leh district and 17 from Kargil district, they said, adding that a total of 1,042 sample reports were found negative in Ladakh, officials added. PTI AB TDS TDS

