Covid: 8 New Cases In Ladakh

Ladakh recorded eight fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday that took the infection tally to 20,803, officials said.

The total number of active cases stands at 68 -- 64 in Leh and four in Kargil district, they said.

Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Thirteen patients were cured and discharged from hospitals, taking the overall recoveries to 20,528, they said.

All the new cases reported on Friday were from Leh, officials said.

A total of 784 sample reports in Ladakh, including 395 from Leh and 389 from Kargil, were found negative, they said.

No fresh Covid-related death was reported in Ladakh.

