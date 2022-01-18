COVID: 84 Test Positive At Mussoorie's LBS Academy Amid Omicron Scare In India

Amid the ongoing surge in the COVID-19 cases in the country, the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie became a COVID hotspot as over 84 IAS trainee candidates & faculty members tested positive on the campus.

After the massive spread of the COVID-19 on the campus, the authorities have been alerted. To control the spread of the virus further, the administration has made containment zones inside the LBS academy itself. Arrangement for the care of the positive patients has been made by the administration and all the people are being taken care of. Apart from this, an inquiry has also been launched to investigate the reason behind the outbreak.

It has not been ascertained yet if the COVID outbreak was caused due to the spread of the Omicron variant. The newly detected Omicron variant is driving the COVID surge across the world, as the 'highly mutated' variant is highly transmissible. The Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) is a public policy and administration training institute. The academy excels in training IAS cadre government employees and running the Group-A Central Civil Services Foundation Course.

COVID-19 Situation In India

India witnessed a dip in daily COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 2,38,018 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The fresh cases were 2 0,071 fewer than Monday. With the addition of new infections, the active caseload in the country has risen to 17,36,628, accounting for 4.62 per cent of all cases reported thus far. The daily positivity rate reached 14.43 per cent, while the weekly rate stood at 14.92 per cent.

On Tuesday, India's total COVID-19 vaccine coverage surpassed 158.04 crores, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. So far, 1,58,04,41,770 vaccine doses have been provided, according to the government data. A total of 79,91,230 vaccine shots were administered to the eligible population in the last 24 hours. Significantly, the precautionary dose has also been administered to over 50 lakh people.