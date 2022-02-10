Last Updated:

Covid: 86 New Cases In Ladakh

Press Trust Of India

Leh, Feb 10 (PTI) Ladakh reported 86 new Covid cases that took the infection tally to 27,148, officials said on Thursday.

The number of active cases stands at 696 -- 476 in Leh and 220 in Kargil, they said.

The Union Territory has recorded 226 Covid-related deaths -- 167 in Leh and 59 in Kargil, they said.

No death was reported on Wednesday, officials said.

As many as 163 patients -- 98 in Leh and 65 in Kargil -- were cured and discharged from hospitals, taking the overall recoveries to 26,226, they said.

Of the new cases, 63 were from Leh and 23 from Kargil district, officials said.

A total of 1,244 sample reports were found negative in Ladakh, they said. PTI AB TDS TDS

