Covid: 9 new cases in Ladakh

Leh, Mar 9 (PTI) Ladakh reported nine fresh Covid cases that took the infection tally to to 28,139, officials said on Wednesday.

The number of active cases stands at 98 -- 96 from Leh and two from Kargil, they said.

The Union Territory has recorded 228 Covid-related deaths -- 168 in Leh and 60 in Kargil, they said, adding that no fatality was reported on Tuesday.

As many as 28 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals in Leh, taking the overall recoveries to 27,813, they said. All the new cases were reported from Leh district, they said.

A total of 626 sample reports were found negative in Ladakh, they said. PTI AB TDS TDS

