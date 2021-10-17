Covid: 95 new cases in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 95 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday that took the infection tally to 3,31,062, officials said.

No fresh Covid-related death was reported in the Union Territory in the past 24 hours, officials said, adding the death toll stands at 4,426.

Of the fresh cases, 14 were from Jammu division and 81 from Kashmir division, officials said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest 40 cases followed by 13 in Budgam district. There are 843 active cases, while the overall recoveries have reached 3,25,793, officials said.

There were 47 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory. No fresh case was reported since Saturday evening, officials added. PTI MIJ TDS TDS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)