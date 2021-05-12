COVID: AAP MLA Alleges Dozens Of PM-CARES Ventilators Lying Unusable At Faridkot, Punjab

The AAP MLA from Punjab's Kotkapura, Kultar Singh Sandhwan, has alleged that 6 dozen ventilators supplied under PM-CARES Fund are lying unused while few pieces are not in a working condition at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot. While speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, the AAP MLA urged Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh to look into the matter, repair the essential commodity and place the medical equipment in a frame where it can be effectively used. He established the same by taking to Twitter:

62 out of 82 ventilators provided under PM-CARES Fund- dysfunctional?

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor (VC) of Faridkot's Baba Farid University of Health Sciences said 62 of the 82 ventilators given to the institute under the PM-CARES Fund were not in working condition. He added that the hospital currently has only 42 working ventilators. On April 11, the Union Health Ministry had informed the Punjab Chief Secretary that the state was allocated 809 ventilators, out of which only 558 ventilators were installed. He said that given the caseload, the medical amenities and COVID-19 requisites are neck-to-neck.

He also said this situation is not limited to only to the state of Punjab, but prevails nationwide. He apprised the viewers of accounts of the ventilators, stating that the ventilators under PM-CARES Fund priced a little above a lakh is of low-grade quality while a sturdy ventilator costs about Rs 10 lakhs or more. He reiterated that within no time about 10 ventilators of decent quality shall be bought from their privately pooled capital in order to meet medical requirements of the state.

He brought to light the ground reality of outstretched and dislocated medial infrastructure of the state by mentioning that one techinician has been taking rounds of the state to repair ventilators. Given the paucity of time, labour and health facilities against mounting COVID-19 crisis, CM Amarinder Singh has been informed about the same and the repairing shall take place as soon as possible or tomorrow.

However, the VC assured the situation in the state is not out of hand, however once those 62 ventilators are utilised, there would be much less of a hassle.