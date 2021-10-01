COVID-affected ESIC Employees Assured Of Financial Support; E-Shram Registrations Open

Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav while interacting with news agency ANI on Friday, gave an assurance to the members of the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) who lost their jobs during the COVID pandemic, that they would be provided salaries for three months. The Minister also maintained that lifelong financial help will be provided to families of ESIC members who passed away during the COVID pandemic.

Work to frame 'labour code' underway: Bhupender Yadav

While speaking to ANI, Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav maintained that the process to frame and implement the 'labour code' was currently underway. Yadav stated that several states had already gone ahead with the formulation of the code. He remarked, "There are 29 labour laws related to labour were replaced by 4 codes."

E-Shram: Registration for vendors now open; to assist in social security schemes

While speaking to ANI about the e-Shram portal, Minister Bhupender Yadav said that categorisation of almost 400 unauthorised vendors had already been carried out. The Union Labour and Employment Minister further suggested that any vendor could get themselves registered to the portal. Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav further iterated that the e-Shram card containing a 12-digit unique number will be issued to the workers. Yadav mentioned that this initiative was taken to help the workers include them in social security schemes. "The government aims to register 38 crore unorganised workers, such as construction labourers, migrant workforce, street vendors and domestic workers, among others," he added.

Benefits under the e-Shram Scheme

The e-Shram scheme aims to register 38 crore unorganised workers such as construction labourers, migrant workforce, street vendors, and domestic workers among others. If a worker is registered on the e-SHRAM portal and meets with an accident, he/she will be eligible for Rs 2.0 Lakh cover on death or permanent disability and Rs 1.0 lakh on partial disability. The formation of the e-Shram portal came after the Supreme Court had directed the Central Government to complete the registration process of unorganised workers so that they can avail the welfare benefits given under various government schemes.

Image: ANI