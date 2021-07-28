COVID: After Backlash, Centre Asks States To Submit Data On Deaths Due To Oxygen Shortage

The Central government has written to States and Union Territories seeking reports on deaths caused due to a shortage of oxygen during the second wave of COVID-19. This data is likely to be presented in the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament, ANI sources reported on Tuesday.

The direction comes after the Centre received severe backlash from Opposition parties over its claim that no deaths due to lack of oxygen had been reported by states during the second wave. While responding to a question by Congress MP Venugopal in the Rajya Sabha, the Centre had denied COVID-19 deaths due to lack of oxygen in the country.

In the written reply submitted on July 20, MoS Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar stated that health is a state subject, and accordingly all states, UTs report cases and deaths to the Union Health Ministry on a regular basis.

The government's reply came in the aftermath of the devastating second COVID-19 wave that overwhelmed India's healthcare infrastructure, killing thousands of people every day. COVID-19 cases witnessed a dangerous surge from April to June and peaked in May with over 4-lakh infections and 4,000 deaths.

Hospitals across the country reported severe oxygen shortages for several days and private hospitals in Delhi approached the High Court demanding steady supply. Several hospital administrations in various states have alleged that the oxygen shortage resulted in the death of several patients.

COVID-19 situation in India

India has so far recorded over 3,14,40,951 positive cases, out of which, 3,06,21,469 have successfully recovered and 4,21,382 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 29,689 new cases, 42,363 fresh recoveries, and 415 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 3,98,100.

As far as the vaccination tally of the country is concerned, over 44,01,61,492 COVID vaccine doses have been administered. Out of 44,01,61,492 COVID vaccine doses, 34,51,63,848 are the first dose and 9,49,97,644 are the second dose.