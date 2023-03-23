COVID Again? How India Is Reacting To A Renewed Surge In Infections

India is witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases with over 1,000 new infections in the last two days. The spike, which comes after four months, has raised fears of a new viral wave. This also comes amid a rise in influenza cases. Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a high-level meeting Wednesday as total active cases rose to 7,026. Meanwhile, several states in India are taking measures to stem the rise in infection. Kerala, the state with the highest number of active infections in the country, -- 1,921 -- has already made masks mandatory in all public places, workplaces and mass gatherings.

India steps up guard

Kerala calls for RT-PCR tests for international travellers

The southern Indian state has also asked theatres, organisers of events, shops and other commercial establishments to provide sanitation facilities and ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour. On the air travel front, the state has asked international travellers to undergo RT-PCR tests.

Gujarat announces no-mask fines

The state with the second highest number of cases, Maharashtra, which has 1,489 active infections, has recommended people wear masks, wash hands and maintain social distancing. Gujarat has announced a fine for people not wearing masks. International travellers in the state have to mandatorily produce a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours.

Karnataka is also conducting random tests at the airports. International travellers from China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan need to submit negative RT-PCR test reports.

PM Modi reviews COVID situation

The central government has directed the states with the most active cases to enhance restriction measures, and extend COVID-19 surveillance. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka are among states with high caseloads.

In a letter to the states, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "There are a few states which are reporting higher numbers of cases indicating the possible localised spread of infection." The states have been asked to follow the strategy of test, track, treat and vaccination. PM Modi, in the high-level meet on Wednesday, discussed remedial measures to control the COVID-19 spread. He suggested ramping up genome sequencing, improving the preparedness of hospitals and importance of COVID appropriate behaviour.