COVID: AIIMS Hyderabad Head Says 'India's Medical-infra Is Well-prepared To Fight Surge'

At the outset of the Centre's announcement to roll out the precautionary Coronavirus booster dose of vaccination for healthcare and frontline workers and vaccine for children, AIIMS Hyderabad Director Dr Vikas Bhatia said that the move is 'very heartening'. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Dr Bhatia affirmed PM Modi's decision to administer booster doses to the vulnerable amid the spread of the COVID-19 strain, Omicron, and said, "it's time".

Upon being asked about the hazards of the 'highly transmissible' Omicron variant which have taken the US, UK, France and Italy by storm already and the persistent Delta variant, Dr Bhatia stated that one should be 'highly concerned' of the scenario around the world.

"India has 430 Omicron cases and the scientists are looking at foreign safety data to assess the variants,'' said AIIMS Hyderabad Director Dr Vikas Bhatia. He added, ''As far as India's vaccination status is concerned, we are well-positioned. The first dose has already reached 90% amongst eligible adults and 61% of the entire population is fully vaccinated."

''One should be highly careful, cautious and proper COVID-19 behaviour should be adhered to," Dr. Bhatia emphasised.

India's medical infrastructure is 'well prepared' to combat COVID-19 surge

Dr Bhatia explained that the most important thing is to don a mask as it acts like a 'social vaccine'. He said that there is very little to worry about if one maintains social distancing because as long as the medical infrastructure is concerned, 'India is ready with oxygen cylinders, ICUs, and hospital beds that are required.'

Speaking of the timing of the announcement and critics' take on PM Modi's announcement on booster doses for frontline and healthcare workers, Dr Bhatia said that the decision is right in time because even though one is taking all precautions, 'the booster dose is necessary' against lowering immunity.

''Group of frontline and healthcare workers need to be immunised because they have been vaccinated since January 16, 2021, which is 11 months ago, the efficacy of a dose starts declining. Therefore, COVID boosters dose is needed to boost the vulnerable's immunity and fight against Omicron," he said.

Speaking of mixing COVID vaccines, Dr Vikas Bhatia said, "Based on the practice in other countries, we know people are mixing doses but we need to look at more data. Certain countries are doing this and results are good, I am sure some study is going on in India too. Give us some time and we will know more.''

Image: AIIMSBIBINAGAR.EDU.IN