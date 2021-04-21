COVID & Children: India's Leading Medical Experts Answer FAQs On Child Care Amid Surge

In these tough times, parents or those who are soon to embrace parenthood are panicking with a lot of questions looming in the minds, and are seeking appropriate consultation if tomorrow they or their children fall prey to this deadly COVID-19 infection. Republic Media Network posed some of the most common questions on COVID-19 and children to India's leading medical practitioners- Gynaecologist Dr TB Singh, Senior Paediatrician & Chairman, Nephron Clinic, Paediatrician Dr Archana Sangekar and Paediatrician & CMD, Felix Healthcare Dr D.K. Gupta.

1. If a pregnant woman is COVID positive, how does it impact the baby in the womb? Can a mother breastfeed the child when she/the child is COVID positive? Dr TB Singh, Gynaecologist answers.

We never saw cases of Covid-19 in young children in the first wave so definitely this strain is affecting the young children and we can no more say that COVID is not for children just for the old. The studies do not show a direct effect on the baby in the womb if the parents are positive as such so we, in fact, assure our patients who are COVID positive, because we know that the baby is probably going to come out fine. As far as breastfeeding is concerned, it is definitely recommended even when you are COVID positive. Wear a mask, and keep all the hygienic factors in mind, but definitely breastfeed your baby.



2. How is the present strain impacting the baby and the infants? What are the first symptoms in young children? Dr Archana Sangekar, Paediatrician answers.

In this strain, I have seen more young children and not babies get affected. Young children are showing more symptoms in this wave than they did in the last wave. As adults, they are showing symptoms such as sore throat fever, headache, body ache, loss of smell, but they are all recovering. The symptoms last for two to three days and generally most children recover after that.

3. What are the first signs of COVID to look out for in infants? When should an infant, child and teenager get tested? Dr Sanjeev Bagai - Senior Paediatrician & Chairman, Nephron Clinic answers.



Earlier, symptoms in children as we understood were cough, breathlessness and fever but most of the children now have gastrointestinal symptoms such as loose motions, vomiting, stomach pain, rashes. On the first day of the showing of the symptoms, we don't really ask for an RT-PCR test, we wait for two-three days.



4. If a child is COVID positive what is the course of treatment? Dr D.K. Gupta- Paediatrician & CMD, Felix Healthcare answers.

There is no specific line of treatment. prevention is the best treatment right now. Immediately isolate the child if you suspect a positive patient in the family or nearby.



5. What precautions do pregnant mothers have to take at this time? Dr TB Singh, Gynaecologist answers.

All pregnant mothers are advised to stay at home. The only weapon we have against this virus is wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing, and I request all the pregnant mothers to do the same."

6.Oxygen requirements for kids: at what level does one have to worry? Is the use of steroids an option for kids in the fight against COVID? Dr Archana Sangekar- Dr Balsekar Clinic answers.

Between 95-97, you don't need to worry, but if it falls below 92, I would recommend you to take the kid to the hospital. The monitoring of the saturation level should happen twice a day. As far as the question on steroid is concerned, no, you cannot give them steroids. Presently, the only option for children is supportive care- paracetamol as and when required and supplements like vitamin C and D.



7. If an adult is positive at home, should asymptomatic children be tested? Dr Sanjeev Bagai - Senior Paediatrician & Chairman, Nephron Clinic answers.

"We know 75-80 per cent of COVID positive children are asymptomatic, but even if a child is asymptomatic they tend to carry the same viral load as symptomatic children, there is no difference. What we need to look out for is very subtle signs and even when the baby recovers, we need to continue the monitoring."



8. What additional precautions need to be taken in households with kids? Dr D.K. Gupta- Paediatrician & CMD, Felix Healthcare answers.

Every household should have an SOP in place for infection control. You should have a sanitiser installed outside the gate where you can sanitize your hands before entering and after entering you should have a demarcated area where you should change your clothes, and only after that, you can meet your child. Always train your children about covid appropriate behaviour.

