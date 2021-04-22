COVID & Co-morbidities: Dr Soin On How To Handle Diabetes, Hypertension As A COVID Patient

In a special session with Republic Media Network on 'Diabetes, Hypertension & COVID', Dr Arvinder Singh Soin, Chairman of Institute of Liver Transplantation elaborated upon the care that COVID-19 patients with co-morbidities need to undertake and how they can keep their underlying health conditions in check.

On discussing the preventive routine for COVID-19 patients with hypertension and diabetes, Dr Arvinder Singh Soin stated that controlling the co-morbidity was the main battle. "The obvious thing for patients with prolonged-hypertension and or diabetes to do is to control their diabetes well. So if their diabetes is well controlled then the risk to them of getting any kind of infection including COVID is minimised. COVID people who have long-standing diabetes or hypertension more than 10 years or five years then the threshold for going to the hospital should be lower. Uncontrolled diabetic or hypertensive or both, even if you have slightly lesser COVID symptoms you should definitely be in touch with your physician," he said.

Dr Soin also advised against suspending regular hypertension/diabetes medicines as a COVID patient saying, "No medication for diabetes, hypertension or any other chronic disease should be held during COVID. Your regular medication you must have and that’s a must you do not leave any medication and that you eat regularly in case of a spike."

Amid a shortage in medical oxygen faced by certain states, Dr Soin also opened up on who needed oxygen the most sharing that over 80% COVID-19 patients, especially those in home isolation did not require O2 at all. "The Prime Minister has just reinforced the manufacturing and supply side of Oxygen a little while ago and it is very heartening to hear. On the demand side it is the doctors who need to take care. There is too much panic among the general public and those people who are at home," he said.