COVID: Andhra Pradesh To Establish 32 Child Care Institutions For Families Hit By Pandemic

With the COVID cases increasing across the country, the threat of contracting the virus or succumbing to it is constant. In these difficult times, finding a helping hand can be a herculean task, especially for children. The Government of Andhra Pradesh took the initiation to set up 32 Child Care Institutions (CCI) designated for those children whose parents/ guardians have either contracted the virus and need medical assistance, or who have lost their lives due to COVID-19

This measure was taken by the state government to ensure that no child is abandoned and is receiving proper care and attention. These child care institutions provide food, shelter and education to these children. For assistance pertaining to these centres, two helpline numbers have been set up, 181 and 1098 respectively.

Director of Women Development, Child Welfare and Zonal development, Krithika Batra said any child or guardian in need of this assistance can contact these helpline numbers, post which the district level teams will be sent to the residence of the child and transport the child to the nearest Child care institution. Based on the preference of the child, they will be handed over either to the kinship care of a suitable guardian, or the child will be moved to the adoption framework. 32 child care institutions with all facilities and a dedicated team are ready to ensure that these children in need of care and protection are given support from the government.

Recently, three siblings were rescued by a district team, as their father tested positive and is receiving treatment at a government hospital at Anantapur, later their mother had tested positive as well.