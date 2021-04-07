Covid Appropriate Behaviour, Limited Lockdown Necessary To Contain Spread: DG, CSIR

India Wednesday recorded over 1.15 lakh fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, which is the second-highest in the past three days. India's single-day rise in Covid cases breached the 1 lakh mark for the first time recently, and over 630 people are dying every day due to the virus, according to the Health Ministry data. The Director-General of CSIR, Dr Shekhar Mande who is also a computational biologist & experimental biophysicist spoke to Republic TV in an exclusive interview where he addressed the rising concerns over the nonstop surge in Covid cases, across India.



Dr Mande explained that the "number of cases increasing in the country is deeply concerning, however, at the same time, more and more people are getting vaccinated. So if we aim to get the situation under control, there are only two ways of doing it— More people get vaccinated in a shorter time and second is the Covid appropriate behaviour that has to be followed by all."

'For a stable economy, people must continue to work; limited lockdowns are good'

Addressing a question on whether lockdown and curfew are the go-to contain the spread, the DS CSIR asserted, "Government takes a very considered decision based on what the gives and takeaways are, as the economy is on one side and public health on the other. However, appropriate locations where the outbreak is happening can be identified and it can be isolated. So quarantining such spots and arranging for limited lockdowns as having been imposed in many states, are also ways to protect the people."



He continued "For the economy to be stable, people have to continue to work. However, people having their leisure time in public places post-work, and this is not very desirable. Evening curfew aims to curb such social gatherings and thereby contain the spread of Covid. It is a give and takes for both, the people and the government," Dr Mande elaborated.

'Can't deny that there would be a third Covid wave, but a little later'

Referring to a question on whether the world would witness a third Covid-19 wave, Mande recalled "All pandemics come in waves. Millions died in the Spanish flu of 1918-19. In the case of Covid also, we have seen multiple waves in countries like France, Italy. So we cannot ignore facts over witnessing a third Covid-19 wave that will come a little later. We have to be very very vigilant and we have to make sure more and more people get vaccinated in the shortest time possible."

'Factors like demand and supply, immediate groups important for vaccination'

Mande answered a question on whether everyone should get themselves vaccinated and said "It depends on demand and supply. At this moment, the government has done the very right thing by prioritising vaccination for all healthcare and frontline workers who are directly dealing with the patients. Or those who are particularly above the age of 60, who are vulnerable to Covid-19. So it is a good initiative by the government to prioritise based on the availability and the immediate groups that need to be vaccinated," the DG CSIR added.



Mande further urged all people in the country who are above the age of 45 to go and get vaccinated "as soon as possible." Meanwhile, he said "We are yet to see the numbers flowing downwards, which is deeply concerning. So we should be concerned about it, but not panic over it."