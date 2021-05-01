West Bengal
Last Updated:

COVID Asymptomatics From Wave 1 May Lose Immunity, Become Vulnerable: Govt Panel Head

Head of expert panel M Vidyasagar spoke to Republic TV and said that the peak of the second wave of Coronavirus is likely to be reached by the next 7 days.

Written By
Gargi Rohatgi

Republicworld.com


As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Professor M Vidyasagar, who is heading the government-appointed scientists' panel that is currently monitoring the trajectory of the Coronavirus infection, spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Niranjan Narayanaswamy on Saturday. During the conversation, Professor M Vidyasagar said that the second wave of COVID-19 is much more severe than the first wave.

M Vidyasagar: 'Peak of 2nd wave likely to reach sometime in next week'

Stating that the peak number of cases in the first wave at around September 15, 2020, was about 1 lakh per day, the head of the expert panel said that as per the projections and studies, the peak of the second wave is likely to be 4 lakh per day or slightly higher. He further said, "We expect the daily number of Coronavirus cases to peak sometime in the next weak."

Remarking that the most distinguishing feature of Coronavirus is the presence and spread via asymptomatic patients, the head of the expert panel of scientists said that previously such infections were only carried through people who were visibly sick. However, in COVID-19, the virus is being spread more by the people who are not visibly sick, he added. 

Professor Vidyasagar said, "The next important thing to consider is that now it has been around 7 and a half months since the peak of the first wave of the pandemic hit. Therefore, many people, who might have been asymptomatic earlier would now be in the process of losing their immunity. This means they are now vulnerable to get infected again."

India's current COVID-19 situation 

Coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high with over 4 lakh new infections being reported in the last 24 hours, while the active cases crossed the 32-lakh mark, according to an update by the Union Health Ministry. The infection tally rose to 1,91,64,969 with 4,01,993 new cases, while the death toll increased to 2,11,853 with 3,523 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 32,68,710, accounting for 17.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 81.84 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,56,84,406, while the case fatality rate stands 1.11 per cent, the data stated.

(Image: Republicworld.com)

