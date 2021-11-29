COVID Booster Dose Policy Likely In 2 Weeks; Centre Plans To Immunise 44 Cr Children

In a significant development, Dr. N K Arora, India's COVID-19 Task Force Chairman informed that a comprehensive policy on additional and booster doses for the COVID-19 vaccine will be made public in the next two weeks. Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr. N K Arora stated that the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) of India was working on a policy for a COVID booster dose, and the same would be released by December.

The COVID Task Force Chairman also revealed that a detailed plan for immunising 44 crore children below the age of 18 years would also be shared soon. Arora hinted that prioritisation would be for children with comorbidities.

India's COVID-19 Task Force on Omicron

Apart from vaccination, Dr. N K Arora also discussed the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron' stating that data so far had shown that the mutation was highly transmissible. "We see that there is a lot of talk about this new variant for the last 6-7 days. The WHO within 48 hours declared this virus as a 'variant of concern'. There are scientific and robust biological reasons for that. The number of mutations is far too many," he said.

He added, "In the spike region, which sticks onto human cells, there are more than 30 mutations. In another part of the body also there are 30 mutations. Within a week, this virus completely overtook the Delta variant. In 8 days, the number of cases in South Africa has increased by 10 times. These issues show that the virus may be of high transmissibility. More scientific data is expected in the next few days."

Omicron Variant

On November 24, the World Health Organization (WHO) received the first report of the new, potentially more contagious strain from South Africa. Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong, and Israel are among the countries where it has been discovered. The WHO named it on the greek alphabet 'Omicron' and identified it as a 'Variant of Concern' on Friday. The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG) is actively monitoring the novel coronavirus variant B.1.1.529. The variant is yet to be found in India, according to officials.

Image: PTI