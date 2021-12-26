COVID Boosters Approved: IMA Hails Centre's Nod To Precautionary Jab For Frontline Workers

Following PM Narendra Modi's announcement to roll out precautionary COVID-19 booster dose of vaccination for healthcare and frontline workers, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) 'joined hands' with the decision. While stating that the new variant of concern is at 'our doorstep', the IMA conformed to the need to protect the vulnerable.

In addition, the IMA welcomed the step to administer safety doses to children over 15 years. The vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 to children, in the age of 15-18 years, will begin from January 3, 2022, PM Modi had announced on Saturday.

"On behalf of the front-line health care workers, we hail the announcement of the Hon. Prime minister for the precautionary booster dose of vaccination for health care front line workers. It is the right step as the imminent third wave by the new variant of concern omicron is at our doorsteps and we need to protect our health care front line workers in all possible ways," the IMA's press release stated.

"IMA also welcomes the much-awaited decision of vaccination for children up to 15 years from Jan 3rd. At this moment of reopening of schools, this will be the welcome step to bring additional safety to children. The vaccination process for children must be handled with much more care and constant monitoring and surveillance must be ensured," it added.

"IMA appreciates efforts of Government in creating adequate infrastructure needed for this war"

The Association urged people to continue adhering to COVID-19-related norms to keep potential panic and diminish the chances of a third wave.

"Wearing a mask and avoiding unnecessary travel will be the proactive measure every citizen should follow. Building up immunity is good, and it is also necessary adequate manpower is created to augment manpower to face the third wave," the IMA said.

Further, the issue of expediting the NEET-PG counselling with an objective to strengthen the manpower to handle an aggressive COVID wave.

"The policy of additional dose with mixed match policy if adopted, the government should ensure availability of Covaxin in a larger level as majority of people has taken Covishielsd in the first two doses," the release concluded.

Experts welcome Centre's decision on booster shots & vaccination for children

Dr Dhiren Gupta, Paediatric Pulmonologist at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on COVID vaccine for children aged 15-18 told ANI, "This is a very good step. It has been 1 year since the frontline workers got the vaccine. So now people need a booster dose." He further said that the next step should be to inoculate children above the age of 5 years and paediatricians should be allowed to vaccinate children in their clinics.

"The new virus, the new mutation is spreading so fast, we should have taken the decision two weeks back. That was the best time for this. But it is a welcome step because the authorities must be waiting for safety data," Dr Gupta said.

IMA National President Dr JA Jayalal hailed the Centre's move and said that the universal vaccination would help the country's fight against COVID-19.

"IMA HQ profusely thank our Prime Minister Ji for his innovative important announcement of universal vaccination for all to be carried out by the Government of India itself in this pandemic. IMA is constantly and proactively supporting the vaccination drive initiated by Prime Minister and in this unique moment, IMA will strive hard with the Government, will all our manpower to support and carry forward the vaccination to the doorsteps of every needy individual," Dr Jayalal said.

"With this altruistic initiate and by adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviours without letting our guard down, the IMA is confident that we will face the third wave positively and keep our country come out of the pandemic crisis shortly," he added.

Notably, he concurred with the idea of 'mixing-matching' COVID-19 doses.