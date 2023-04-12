Last Updated:

COVID Case Surge In India Prompts Serum Institute To Restart Making Covishield

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla said it has restarted manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield amid rising numbers of cases of the virus infection.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: AP


Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Wednesday said it has restarted manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield amid rising numbers of cases of the virus infection.

He said the company already has six million booster doses of Covovax vaccine available and adults must take the booster shot.

Reacting to reports of COVID-19 vaccines shortage, he said manufacturers are ready but there has been no demand.

"Just as a precaution, at risk we have done it so that people have a Covishield as a choice if they want it," Poonawalla told PTI on restarting of manufacturing of the vaccine.

The company had stopped manufacturing of Covishield in December 2021.

On Covovax which has been approved as a booster dose for 18-years and above, he said, "We have six million doses ready but the demand is exactly zero." Covovax booster is now on the CoWin app, he said.

READ | COVID-19 cases in India to rise for 10-12 days, then subside
READ | Delhi records 980 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, positivity rate tops 25.98pc
READ | Experts warn against XBB1.16 variant amid Covid fear; ‘able to evade immune system'
READ | Maharashtra reports 919 COVID-19 cases, one fatality; active tally at 4,875

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT