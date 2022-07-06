Covid Cases In Maharashtra: State Logs 3,142 Coronavirus Cases, Seven Fatalities

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 3,142 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 695 in Mumbai, and seven fatalities, taking the tally to 79,93,051 and the toll to 1,47,956, the health department said.

The state also reported 19 cases of Omicron's sub-variants.

A day earlier, Maharashtra had reported 3,098 cases and six fatalities.

The state is now left with 19,981 active cases.

The health department said six patients of BA.5 and three of BA.4 have been found in the state, all from Pune. BA.4 and BA.5 are sub-variants of the Omicron.

Besides, 10 cases of BA.2.75 were found in Pune, the health department said in a bulletin.

In India, BA.2.75 has been documented to have a limited circulation and so far, this lineage has not been documented to have enhanced severity or the spread of the disease.

As the BA.2 lineage is evolving, many of its sub-lineages are now developing with a set of distinct mutations. B.2.75 is a similar sub-lineage of BA.2.

All these samples were collected from June 21 to June 29, the department said.

“All these cases are asymptomatic and recovered in home isolation,” it added.

The tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients in Maharashtra has gone to 73, including 24 in Pune, 34 in Mumbai, four each in Nagpur, Thane and Palghar, and three in Raigad.

Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 695 fresh coronavirus cases and zero fatality.

Of the seven COVID-19 fatalities in Maharashtra, Raigad and Solapur Municipal Corporation areas recorded two deaths each, and one fatality each was reported from Nandurbar and Solapur districts and the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation areas.

The case fatality rate in the state now stands at 1.85%.

With 3,974 patients recovering from COVID-19 in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the overall count of recoveries has risen to 78,25,114. The recovery rate in the state is 97.90%.

A total of 42,002 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of samples tested so far in the state to 8,22,20,513.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: total cases 79,93,051, death toll 1,47,956, recoveries 78,25,114, total tests 8,22,20,513, active cases 19,981.

Image: Representative/PTI

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)