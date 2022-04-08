Covid cases: Kerala, Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram asked to take pre-emptive action in areas of concern

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) The Centre has advised Kerala, Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra and Mizoram to take pre-emptive action in areas of concern to control any emerging spread of coronavirus infection after they reported a higher contribution to India's daily new COVID-19 cases.

In a letter to the four states and the union territory, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan underlined that regular monitoring and follow-up action in emerging areas of concern is crucial and that laxity at any level may nullify the gains in pandemic management so far.

States have been advised to follow the five-fold strategy ie., test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour with continued focus on monitoring clusters of new cases and required containment efforts for curbing the spread of infection and adequate testing and undertake required steps in areas reporting high case positivity.

The monitoring of influenza-like illness (ILI) & SARI cases in all health facilities on a regular basis for detecting early warning signals of the spread of infection and genomic sequencing for prescribed samples of international passengers, collection of samples from sentinel sites (identified health facilities), and local clusters of cases and vaccination of all eligible people has also been advised.

"It is essential that the state must maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action if required in any areas of concern to control any emerging spread of infection. Testing and surveillance still remain important to track the virus, its spread and evolution," Bhushan said in the letter.

Kerala has reported 2321 new cases in the last week (ending April 8), accounting to 31.8 per cent of India's new cases. The state has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 13.45 to 15.53 per cent, the letter to the state mentions.

According to the letters, Delhi has reported an increase in weekly new cases from 724 new cases in the week ending (April 1) to 826 new cases in the last week (ending April 8), accounting to 11.33 per cent of India's new cases. It has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 0.51 per cent to 1.25 per cent. Haryana has reported an increase in weekly new cases from 367 new cases in the week ending (April 1) to 416 new cases in the last week (ending April 8), accounting to 5.70 per cent of India's new cases. The state has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 0.51 per cent to 1.06 per cent.

Maharashtra has reported 794 new cases in the last week (ending April 8), accounting for 10.9 per cent of India's new cases. The state has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 0.39 per cent to 0.43 per cent. Mizoram has reported 814 new cases in the last week (ending April 8), accounting to 11.16 per cent of India's new cases and also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 14.38 per cent to 16.48 per cent, the letter to the state highlighted. PTI PLB ZMN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)