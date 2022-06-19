Covid Cases On Rise In Bengal, 362 New Infections

West Bengal on Sunday reported 362 new COVID-19 cases, 74 more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 20,21,917, a health department bulletin said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 21,208 as one more person succumbed to the disease on Sunday. The daily positivity rate was 3.50 per cent during the day.

The state had reported 288 new coronavirus cases and zero fatality on Saturday.

West Bengal currently has 1,913 active COVID-19 cases while 19,98,796 have recovered from the infection so far including 73 people in the last 24 hours, it said. On Sunday 10,337 samples were tested.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)