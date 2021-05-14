COVID Cases Plummet In Delhi; CM Arvind Kejriwal Promises Financial Assistance To Orphans

On Friday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced financial assistance for children orphaned due to COVID-19 and families where the breadwinner has passed away. Addressing a press briefing, he stated with pride, "In the last 24 hours, approximately 8500 cases have been reported in Delhi. This is the first time in many days that less than 10,000 cases have been reported. In the last 24 hours, the positivity rate is only 12%. While mentioning that 3000 more beds in hospitals are now vacant, he acknowledged the fact that there is still a shortage of ICU beds in Delhi.

Revealing that 1200 new ICU beds shall become operational in the next two days, Kejriwal also added that the AAP government is purchasing thousands of oxygen cylinders to prevent the possibility of O2 shortage. Moreover, he requested the residents of Delhi to not less their guard down and strictly follow the lockdown guidelines. Expressing solidarity with those who have lost their dear ones to the novel coronavirus, he assured them that the Delhi government shall take care of the education and upbringing of children.

On this occasion, he called upon relatives and neighbours of such affected individuals to offer them emotional support. At present, there are 77,717 active novel coronavirus cases in Delhi while 12,74,140 patients have recovered and 20,618 deaths have been reported. While a total of 33,79,663 persons have been inoculated in the national capital, 10,08,238 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal remarked, "In some families, there has been more than one death. I pray to God that may their souls rest in peace. I know many children whose parents passed away. They don't have anyone left in the world. I want to tell such children that I understand your pain. But don't worry children, don't consider yourself orphaned. I am there for you. The state government will bear the cost of the education and upbringing of such children."

"I want to tell aged persons who have lost their children that I am really sorry. But don't worry- your son is alive. The state government will help all the families in which the breadwinners have passed away. We will render financial assistance to these families but such children and aged persons require love and sympathy. I urge the neighbours and relatives of such families that please take care of them," he added.

Here is Kejriwal's press briefing: