COVID Cases Stabilising, Fatality Rate Should Follow: Dr Kang As India Reports 1.96L Cases

India's daily number of COVID-19 cases fell below the 2 lakh mark for the first time in over a month on Tuesday. This continues the progress that has been witnessed after nearly two months of unmitigated crisis created by the second wave of COVID-19. Noting the recent development, top virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang who is also a Professor at the famed Christian Medical College in Vellore gave out an optimistic statement about a possible decrease in the death toll, as cases are tapering off. India in the last 24 hours reported 1,96,427 fresh cases and 3,741 lives were lost to the virus.

Dr Kang also offered a view on the dichotomy of the number of cases falling while the deaths are still high, saying, "Death is a lagging indicator, it comes two to three weeks after case numbers climb. Now that the numbers have stabilized, we should expect deaths to also stabilize and start to taper off. If they do not, there is an issue with some aspect of our reporting system." Dr Kang also put forth that it is futile to judge the current spread of the pandemic by looking at the daily death toll.

'Companies are required to increase their vaccine production rate': Dr Kang

Dr Gagandeep Kang advised that vaccination is the only key to end this global pandemic, and thus it is required to provide the jab to every citizen in the quickest possible way. Dr Kang, who is also an advisor to the Punjab Chief Minister on COVID issues said that the inoculation drive slowed down with a shortage in vaccine supply. States like Maharashtra, Delhi, and Karnataka also had to stop their inoculation drives for the age group of 18-44 due to the shortage of vaccines. Dr Kang affirmed that with Pharmaceutical companies ramping up their vaccine production, the inoculation drive will go up soon. The virologist also suggested that India could at this stage import vaccines, although the global platform is also facing the same problem of a vaccine shortage.

"Currently only Russian and Chinese vaccines are available for import and so India needs to decide which one they are willing to buy," said Dr Kang.

India's vaccination drive which started on January 16 for healthcare and frontline workers began its third phase from May 1 for the beneficiaries of age group 18-44. The Nation is dependent on two indigenous pharmaceutical companies- Bharat Biotech that is producing COVAXIN and Serum Institute of India that is supplying Covishield to the Nation. In the last 24 hours, Maharasthra which has been at the top of the COVID-19 charts in terms of total cases recorded 22,122 fresh infections; Karnataka accounted for 25,311 more cases, and Kerala, 17,821. Surpassing all the other states, Tamil Nadu, over the last 24 hours, recorded 34,867 new cases. The country also witnessed 3.27 lakh fresh recoveries with 2.41 Cr total recovered cases so far.

(With inputs from ANI)