COVID Cases To Decline By Feb 15; Vaccination Has Reduced 3rd Wave Impact: Govt Sources

As India continues to tackle the third wave of COVID-19, government sources on Monday have claimed that cases across the country are set to decline by February 15, reported news agency ANI. The government sources have stated that the decline in cases will occur as many states and metro cities have started reporting a reduction and stabilisation in the cases.

Further exuding confidence, they have also remarked that the vaccination pace has also reduced the impact of the third wave of COVID-19. Moreover, they added that the Union Health Ministry is also coordinating with the states and Union Territories while revealing that 74% of the adult population is fully vaccinated.

India reports 3,06,064 new COVID-19 cases

Meanwhile, India reported 3,06,064 new COVID-19 infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,95,43,328, while the active cases have climbed to 22,49,335, the highest in 241 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll has climbed to 4,89,848 with 439 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. As of now, active cases comprise 5.69% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 93.07%, the Health Ministry said.

An increase of 62,130 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 20.75% while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 17.03%, as per the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,68,04,145, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.24%.

A total of 4,89,848 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,42,115 from Maharashtra, 51,816 from Kerala, 38,582 from Karnataka, 37,218 from Tamil Nadu, 25,620 from Delhi, 23,056 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,338 from West Bengal.

India vaccination update

According to the government data, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 162.26 crores. The updated data on Monday added that the country administered more than 27 lakh doses in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate in India is currently at 93.07%.

