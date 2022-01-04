COVID: Centre Asks States To Enhance Health Infra, Make Preparations With 'high Priority'

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday wrote a letter to States and UTs asking them to enhance their field infrastructure and beds in view of the rising cases of COVID-19. In a letter to Health Secretaries of all States and UTs, Additional Secretary Arti Ahuja asked for a review of work for re-establishment and re-commissioning of field and makeshift hospitals, directing states to ensure maximum preparedness against a potential surge in cases.

"States/ UTs must have also started the exercise to repurpose the beds in public and private hospitals for COVID cases to ensure maximum preparedness against another potential surge in cases. You may review this matter at your level regularly to ensure that in the eventuality of a potential surge in hospital admissions, the State/UT is not found wanting," the letter read.

The Union Health Ministry also asked States to develop COVID Care Centres in hotel rooms and other similar accommodations to be linked with dedicated COVID hospitals for the care of mild or asymptomatic cases.

"Additionally, it is imperative that logistical supplies like testing reagents and kits (for both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Testing) are procured and maintained in ample supply to avoid stock shortages in case of a sudden increase in the number of cases," the notice read adding that states must take up preparatory measures with the highest priority.

COVID & Omicron tally in India

WHO-acclaimed 'variant of concern', Omicron continued to grapple the country on Tuesday with the case count climbing to 1,892. While Maharashtra has reported the highest number of 568, Delhi's Omicron count crossed over 382. On January 4, India reported an alarming 37,379 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, recording a spike of 10.75% from the previous day.

A total of 11,007 recoveries have also been reported in the last 24 hours and the active COVID-19 caseload stands at 1,71,830. Over 11,007 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 3,43,06,414, the Health Ministry stated.

India's recovery rate currently stands at 98.13%, with the weekly positivity rate at 2.05 %. The daily positivity rate remains at 3.24%, which has been more than 3% for four days consecutively. Active cases account for less than 1% of total COVID-19 cases in the country.

(With agency inputs)