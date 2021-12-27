Amid rising cases of Omicron in India, the Centre on Monday reviewed the public health response measures and vaccination status with five poll-bound states. During the meeting, the Centre advised ramping up vaccination of all eligible sections of the population through the district-wise weekly plan with daily review, an official release of the government stated. It also urged states to exponentially accelerate testing to curb the sudden surge of COVID-19 cases, along with the strict enforcement of COVID-appropriate behavior.

A meeting was also scheduled between the Election Commission of India and senior Health Ministry officials today, December 27. Here, Union Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, apprised the Commission on the condition of the pandemic and the vaccination coverage, especially in the states going for assembly elections in 2023. Five states would go to the polls in February-March next year. These include Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa. The commission and the Ministry are expected to hold another meeting in January 2022 to have a more comprehensive discussion and review of the situation.

PM Modi chairs review meeting, Booster Dose Rollout announced

On December 23, PM Modi had held a meeting to review the COVID situation in India. The meeting had in attendance top health officials from the Centre and the state. The Prime Minister was briefed about the various actions taken since November 25, 2021, when the first advisory of the Union Health Ministry was shared with States. Revised travel advisory for international passengers, meetings with states/UTs on COVID-19 public health response measures, ramping up vaccination, installation of Oxygen supply equipment, etc., was discussed with the PM.

The Centre has also announced a COVID-19 vaccination drive for teenagers and booster dose for healthcare workers and those above 60 years of age and with comorbidities.

India's Omicron tally is inching closer to the 600-mark. As of December 27, a total of 578 cases of the Omicron variant have also been reported from across the country with Delhi leading the tally with 142 cases followed by Maharashtra at 141 cases. India on Monday reported fresh 6,531 cases in the last 24 hours taking the active COVID-19 tally to 75,841.

(With Agency inputs)

Image: ANI, Representative