COVID Check! India Plans Mock Drills To Map Preparedness Amid Rising Infections

As the national capital has registered 528 active cases of COVID-19 with a daily positivity rate of 9.13 percent in the past few days, government hospitals practised mock drills with COVID patients in order to assess their preparedness to deal with a speculated surge, and the government has chalked out plans for a nationwide mock drill on April 10 and 11 to take stock of medical preparedness.

DG ICMR Dr Rajiv Bahl and Secy, MoHFW Rajesh Bhushan write to all States/UTs on maintaining optimum testing for Covid-19 pic.twitter.com/xS5ycvqYa1 March 25, 2023

Both private and public health facilities in all districts will participate in the exercise to assess the availability of medications, hospital beds, medical equipment, and medical oxygen, according to a joint advisory released on Saturday, March 25, by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Union Health Ministry.

The advisory stated that the exact details of the mock drill would be communicated to the states in the virtual meeting scheduled for March 27.

The joint advisory highlighted that COVID-19 testing has decreased in several states over the past few weeks and that current testing levels fall short of the World Health Organisation (WHO) threshold of 140 tests per million.

Hence, it is critical to maintaining optimum testing for COVID-19, equitably distributed (with suitable modifications to address the emergence of new clusters of COVID cases) across the states. This is especially important to identify any emerging hotspots and take preemptive steps to curb virus transmission. While the rates of hospitalisation and death due to the disease remain low, largely because of the significant coverage achieved in terms of COVID-19 vaccination rates by all states and UTS, this gradual rise in cases needs reinvigorated public health actions to contain the surge," the advisory said.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Director General of ICMR Dr. Rajiv Bahl stated that there has been a gradual but sustained increase in the trajectory of COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks.

As of March 25, only a few states—Kerala (26.4%), Maharashtra (21.7%), Gujarat (13.9%), Karnataka (8.6%), and Tamil Nadu (6.3%)—had reported the majority of the nation's active COVID-19 instances.