COVID Crisis: Amid Plead For Oxygen, Delhi Fears Water Shortage; Jal Board Approaches SC

Delhi Jal Board on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court complaining of water shortage due to reduction in release of water in the river by Haryana and Punjab.

Sudeshna Singh
Delhi

In a key development, the Delhi Jal Board on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court, complaining of water shortage in the Union Territory. Accusing Haryana and Punjab of reducing the amount of water released, the Board asserted that if things do not improve, it would have to restrict the supply of water to hospitals in Delhi, which are at present is overwhelmed by a massive number of COVID-19 cases. The Court has agreed to address the issue on Thursday. 

Water supply to be affected in parts of Delhi

Besides approaching the Court, the DJB also issues a notification, informing the residents that the supply of water in parts of Delhi will be affected from Thursday due to the low water level in the Yamuna river. Putting the onus on Haryana for a reduction in the release of raw water, he stated that water production has been adversely affected (at) Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla water treatment plants, owing to which water supply would be adversely affected. 

“Due to depletion of pond level at Wazirabad pond, at 667.20 ft against the normal level of 674.50 ft and reduction in the release of raw water by Haryana in river Yamuna, water production has been adversely affected at Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla water treatment plants. Water supply shall be adversely affected on May 6, May 7, May 8, and so on till the pond level improves to normal,” the statement released on Wednesday said.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is not the first time that such has been released. Last month, similar statements were released on April 30 and April 24, in which, blaming the Haryana government for not releasing the required amount of water in the river, it had informed of water supply being affected in parts of the region. 

