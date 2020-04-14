COVID-19 Crisis: PSA Detention Of 36 Prisoners Revoked In J&K

In order to decongest jails amid the COVID 19 pandemic, the Jammu & Kashmir government has revoked Public Safety Act (PSA) detention orders of 36 persons lodged in diverse jails. This barely comes after the Supreme Court directed states and union territories to consider decongesting jails in view of the coronavirus threat.

Sources close to ‘Republic Media Network’ revealed that the Jammu and Kashmir Home Department has revoked detention orders of 36 persons lodged in diverse jails. The detainees whose PSA was revoked are lodged in Central Jail in Srinagar (16), Kot Bhalwal Central Jail in Jammu (16), and one each in district jails of Anantnag, Kupwara, Bhaderwah and sub-jail Hira Nagar.

Under the PSA, the government is empowered to withdraw detention orders passed by district magistrates. The government has also decided “to revoke PSA detention orders of 30-40 prisoners lodged in jails outside Jammu and Kashmir,” reveals sources.

“To begin with, the government would release 30-40 such detainees,” they said while adding that detention orders are being revoked on recommendations of District Development Commissioners, police chiefs of different districts and the intelligence wing of J&K Police.

READ: PM Modi's Covid lockdown address not up to Congress' expectations; party disappointed

READ: Thousands violate lockdown and gather in Mumbai's Bandra, BJP says 'Govt should answer'

Pertinently, last month around 51 persons were released from different jails after their PSA orders were revoked by the Home Department. Prisoners lodged in different jails have made a representation to the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court for considering their releases on conditional grounds in view of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic that has claimed thousands of lives across the globe.

In a representation made to the Chief Justice, Gita Mittal, through Superintendent of central jail, the detainees, under-trials, and convicts have sought their release on conditional and provisional grounds. With a view to decongest prisons in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous states have started releasing prisoners on parole and conditional bails. Punjab is going to release plus 6,000 prisoners from all the jails across the state, while nearly 11,000 convicted and undertrial prisoners would be released from Maharashtra jails to decrease overcrowding and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Total 1036 cured; 1211 cases & 31 deaths reported in last 24 hrs

READ: 1036 patients cured of COVID-19 informs Health Min; ICMR says more test kits on its way